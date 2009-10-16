­Detractors may write off moe. as just one more jam band in a world rife with them, but even the most passionate hippie-hater has to give it up for the sheer size of the group's output and fan base. Formed in the late 1980s in Buffalo, New York, the band has notched up over 20 releases and continues to tour tirelessly, much to the delight of their avid, ever growing legion of followers. Expect these “moe.rons” (as they sometimes refer to themselves) to be out in full force for tonight's show at The Rave, when the self described “preeminent progressive rock band on the music scene today” takes the stage.