Between the bevy of circus-costumed wrestlers and a face-painted magician/ stuntman who goes by the name Clownvis Presley, the Mondo Lucha Wrestling/Variety Show might be the scariest thing for coulrophobics since Stephen King’s It. Offsetting the violence/clowniness of the Mexican wrestling, though, is plenty of burlesque, including routines from strip-entertainers Lola Van Ella and Tomahawk Tassels as well as the pole-climbing burlesque duo Gravity Plays Favorites. Some of the Brewcity Bruisers roller-derby girls will step into the ring as well, and one of Milwaukee’s favorite indie-rock bands, Maritime, will also perform. They’ll probably be the only act on the lineup not wearing some sort of mask or make-up.