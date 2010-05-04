H.I.P.H.O.P. Scholars and the UWM Women’s Resource Center welcome pioneering female rapper Monie Love to the UWM Union tonight for a free performance at 6 p.m. The London-born rapper came to attention in the late ’80s through her collaborations with Native Tongues artists De La Soul, Jungle Brothers and Queen Latifah, and scored a couple hits of her own on her 1990 debut record Down to Earth . Though she hasn’t put out a new album in over a decade, she’s stayed active in hip-hop culture, hosting an XM Satellite Radio program called “Ladies First Radio.” After the show, there’s an official after-party at Live on North, featuring a meet and greet with Love and music from DJ InfoTek, SpeakEasy and Critical Analysis.