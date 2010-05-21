Mono w/ The Twilight Sad

Modern Japanese music isn’t known for being understated, especially since the exports from that country that tend to attract the most attention in America play over-sugared pop or combustible noise-rock. Japan’s instrumental post-rock quartet takes a much more delicate approach than that. The group recorded its ambitious latest album with Steve Albini and a 25-piece orchestra, lending an epic sweep to composer Takaakira Goto’s breathtaking compositions. Mono shares a bill tonight with a markedly different group: The Twilight Sad, a decidedly not-instrumental Scottish indie-rock band led by singer James Graham and his proud Glaswegian accent.