The eccentric Israeli garage/prog-rock group Monotonix, which makes no effort to hide its affinity for all things Thin Lizzy, headlines an 7 p.m. show at the Borg Ward Collective with openers Call Me Lightning, Red Knife Lottery and Big Fun tonight. Largely on the strength of their wild live shows, which occasionally include pyrotechnics, the group was signed to the American record label Drag City.