You’ve got to hand it to Charlie Chaplin. Although he clung tightly to his loveable “Tramp” character, when he broke from it, he really broke from it. In 1947’s black comedy Monsieur Verdoux, which screens tonight for free at 9 p.m. at the UWM Union Theatre, he played an out of work banker who decides to support his wife and kids by marryingand then murderingwealthy widows. A little dark for the times, to be sure, but it’s since gone on to become a cult classic.