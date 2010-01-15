Monster Jam is one of the best known monster-truck franchises, thanks to the event’s long-running television show on the Speed network. Though to most spectators Monster Jam’s live events can seem chaotican excuse for 12-foot-tall, tricked-out monster trucks to make loud noises and crush thingsthere’s an actual organized sport underneath all the engine revving. Drivers are competing in racing and freestyle contests for spots in the annual Monster Jam World Finals, held in Las Vegas in March. The monster trucks do two shows at the Bradley Center this weekend, tonight and Saturday night.