Friday! Friday! Friday! The biggest, baddest, most spine shattering monster trucks burst into Milwaukee to unleash havoc inside the Bradley Center tonight at the 7:30 p.m. Monster Jam. Few things are more macho than watching trucks revving their engines, spinning in circles on two wheels and jumping over RVs, but this show isn’t just about the raging fans. Drivers battle for a spot in the Monster Jam World Finals in Las Vegas in various categories. Start your engines, baby.