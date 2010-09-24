Of Montreal and Janelle Monáe

Though P. Diddy-signed contemporary R&B singer Janelle Monáe isn’t the first artist most would expect to tour with indie-rockers Of Montreal, it’s an inspired pairing. On her eclectic, widely acclaimed debut full-length, The ArchAndroid , Monáe crafts a sci-fi epic worthy of David Bowie, a muse she shares with Of Montreal singer Kevin Barnes. Barnes, for his part, has drawn increasingly from outsider funk and R&B on recent Of Montreal releases, particularly the band’s latest, False Priest , which features guest vocals from Monáe. Barnes also contributed and performed a song on Monáe’s album. Both artists have a tendency toward lavish, theatrical productions, so expect them to make this joint tour a spectacle.