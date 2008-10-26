Of Montreal had a landmark 2007, riding a wave of praise for their stellar Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?, a richly orchestrated synthesis of modern electro-pop and classic glam-rock revolving around a poignantly understated account of singer Kevin Barnes’ battle with depression. This year the band returned with the song-structure-defying Skeletal Lamping, either a manic mind-fuck or a colossal headache depending on your disposition, as they continued to build word of mouth for their theatrical, ever-changing live spectacles. Already infamous for on-stage full-frontal nudity, this month Barnes one-upped himself in New York by riding into the Roseland Ballroom on a towering white stallion. How he acquired a real, live horse is anyone’s guess, but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to repeat the stunt when Of Montreal plays the Pabst Theater tonight at 8 p.m.