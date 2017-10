An R&B-leaning British invasion rock band that took a turn toward the proggy in the late-’60s, when success afforded them the opportunity to begin recording symphonic opuses, The Moody Blues celebrated their 45th anniversary last year. Though the band hasn’t been immune to lineup changesfounding flautist Ray Thomas retired in 2002the core of their classic lineup has stayed intact, and guitarist Justin Hayward’s clear voice remains the focal point of the group’s sound.