Known for their jazz-tinted symphonic rock, The Moody Blues rose to fame among British bands after the release of their orchestral second album, 1967's Days of Future Passed , which yielded the notable psychedelic, drawling singles “Tuesday Afternoon” and “Nights in White Satin.” Since then, The Moody Blues have established themselves as a reputable part of England's prog-rock history, producing 14 more albums and pioneering the integration of classical sounds in '70s rock. The Moody Blues recently celebrated their 45th anniversary, and though the band hasn't been immune to lineup changes—founding flautist Ray Thomas retired in 2002—the core of their classic lineup has stayed intact.