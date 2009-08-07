An R&B-leaning British invasion rock band that took a turn toward the proggy toward the late-’60s, when success afforded them the opportunity to begin recording symphonic opuses, The Moody Blues celebrate their 45th anniversary this year. Though the band hasn’t been immune to lineup changes, the core of their classic lineup has stayed in tact, and guitarist Justin Hayward’s clear voice remains the focal point of the group’s sound. His commanding lead vocals echo throughout the band’s epic “Nights In White Satin” and bring jubilation through the fog of despair of “Tuesday Afternoon.”