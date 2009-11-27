Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery , the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gifted child whose imaginary friend "Randolph" helps her scare away any man who might come between them. Enter Warren Zimmerman, a mailman with a heart as big as his bellyand with his eye on a place in Miriam's lifeand the stage is set for a confrontation between dreams and less-than-perfect reality.