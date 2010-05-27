A six-piece group comprised of veteran session players inspired by the tour-heavy business model of younger jam bands, Moonalice plays swampy, bluesy roots rock that allows for ample improvisational tangents. When the group returns to Milwaukee tonight, it will be without perhaps their most famous member: G.E. Smith, who is best remembered as the grinning guitarist and musical director of “Saturday Night Live” from 1985 to 1995. Smith played his final show with Moonalice on New Year’s Eve, moving on to play guitar with Roger Waters.