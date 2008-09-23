UWM professor and political expert Mordecai Lee is an insightful presence on his frequent NPR appearances, where he breaks down political events in a way that even casual listeners can understand. For Lee’s latest book, however, Bureaus of Efficiency: Reforming Local Government in the Progressive Era, Lee embraces his wonky side, discussing in great detail how American cities, in an effort to stave off political corruption, became to create public administrations and institutions separate from politics, comparing in particular bureaus in Chicago and Milwaukee. Lee gives a 7 p.m. talk about the book tonight at the Downer Avenue Schwartz Bookshop location.