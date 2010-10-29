The Morning Benders and Twin Sister

With an assist from co-producer Chris Taylor, on loan from Grizzly Bear, on their latest album, Big Echo , San Francisco’s The Morning Benders moved beyond the sunshine-baked ’60s pop throwbacks of their 2008 debut. Big Echo is a moodier record, replacing recycled Brian Wilson tricks with the kind of novel sonic details and atmospheric production that makes Grizzly Bear’s records so distinct. The Morning Benders are joined on this bill by the New York experimental dream-pop band Twin Sister, which this spring released the joyous EP Color Your Life for free through their website.