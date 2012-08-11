My Morning Jacket and Band of Horses

My Morning Jacket have evolved rapidly since the psychedelic Southern rock of their early albums, pushing themselves in more grandiose, experimental directions for 2005's tight, masterful Z and 2008's all-over-the-place <i>Evil Urges</i>, an album that divided critics but certainly didn't slow their rise. The band nicely corrected the overreaching of <I>Evil Urges</i> on their latest release, last year's <I>Circuital</i>, a more tuneful album that nonetheless packs a whole lot of thrilling experimentation into its concise 45-minute run time. The group shares this bill with kindred spirits Band of Horses, who released their breakthrough Sub Pop album <i>Everything All the Time</i> in 2006. They made the leap to a major label for 2010's softer, more straightforward <i>Infinite Arms</i>, which they'll follow up this September with their new <i>Mirage Rock</i>.