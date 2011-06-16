My Morning Jacket w/ Daniel Martin Moore

My Morning Jacket has evolved rapidly since the psychedelic Southern rock of their early albums, pushing themselves in more grandiose, experimental directions for 2005's tight, masterful Z and 2008's all-over-the-place Evil Urges , an album that divided critics but certainly didn't slow their rise. The band nicely corrects the overreaching of Evil Urges on their new Circuital , a more tuneful album that nonetheless packs a whole lot of thrilling experimentation into its 45-minute run time. In concert, the band is more of a traditional, Southern-flavored jam guitar band than their studio-minded records let on, playing sets that often run longer than the average football game for a crowd heavy on tape-traders and Relix subscribers.