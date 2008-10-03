My Morning Jacket has evolved rapidly since the psychedelic Southern rock of their early albums, pushing themselves in more grandiose, experimental directions for 2005’s tight, masterful Z and 2008’s all-over-the-place Evil Urges, an album that divided critics but certainly didn’t slow their rise. In concert, the band is more of a traditional, Southern-flavored jam guitar band than their studio-crafted albums let on, playing sets that often run longer than the average football game for a crowd heavy on tape-traders and Relix subscribers. My Morning Jacket’s overtime sets don’t allow anytime for opening acts, but two strong would-be openers, Dead Confederate and Catfish Haven, will play a free show across the street at Mo’s Irish Pub after the band’s 8 p.m. concert at the Riverside Theater ends tonight.