When your high-school buddy is Prince, you've got no choice but to carry yourself with style and flair. Fortunately for Morris Day, who reminded the world that “Gigolos Get Lonely Too,” he's got groove to spare. As part of the rock-infused funk band The Time, Day has been sharing his talents with the masses for more than three decades. The 1981 debut album The Time produced three singles, “Cool,” “Girl” and “Get It Up,” and the 1980s Minneapolis music scene was at a high point when Day and The Time burst further into public consciousness with a role in the cult classic <i>Purple Rain</i>. In 1990, The Time rose to No. 1 on the R&B charts with the dance-funk hit “Jerk Out.” The power of songs like “Jungle Love” has continued to earn nothing but affection. That song, along with Morris Day and The Time themselves, played a memorable part in the Kevin Smith film <I>Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back</i>. Day isn't about to fall behind the times, either. He performed with Rihanna during the 2008 Grammy Awards and continues to tour the nation, striking the right mix of old-school sounds, new tunes and slick dance moves. (Robbie Hartman)