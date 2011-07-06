Morris Day and The Time

Few people know for certain who recorded exactly what on The Time's first three albums, since it's commonly believed that Prince performed most of those albums himself, with minimal contributions from the noose-tight funk-rock band beyond Morris Day's vocals. The Time's original lineup dissolved shortly after the 1990 album Pandemonium yielded their biggest hit, “Jerk Out,” with keyboardist Jerry Jam and bassist Terry Lewis going on to produce many of the 1990s' most memorable R&B hits, but Day continued touring in their absence until the classic lineup reunited in 2008