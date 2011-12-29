Moshe Kasher w/ Karl Hess and Jackson Jones

Comedian Moshe Kasher's thick glasses and effete mannerisms seem to tease a much different, softer style of comedy than the kind he actually delivers. Instead of riffing on the neuroses you might expect, Kasher barrels forward with a surprisingly aggressive brand of comedy, berating homophobes and assailing religious institutions in between long, profane diatribes about his sex life. Kasher's confrontational energy came across on his hilarious 2009 album <i>Everyone You Know Is Going To Die, And Then You Are</i>, which he followed with appearances on “Chelsea Lately,” “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” and Comedy Central's “Live at Gotham.” (Also Dec. 30-31, 8 and 10:15 p.m.) <P>