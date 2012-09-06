The Moth StorySLAM

Since its inception in New York in 1997, The Moth storytelling series has attracted celebrity participants like Moby and Ethan Hawke and spun off into touring roadshows. More recently, the series has launched satellite storytelling slams in cities around the country, including a monthly slam that premieres in Milwaukee tonight, where the public is invited to take the stage to share true, typically funny five-minute stories without using any notes. This month's inaugural theme is “Nerve,” so all stories about the courageous (or the just plain rude) are welcome. Each month a panel of judges crowns a winner who will go on to compete in a championship event. Guests can sign up to tell stories or to judge them beginning at 7 p.m.; the stories begin at 8 p.m.