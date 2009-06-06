A sort of poetry slam without poetryor, for that matter, slammingThe Moth was conceived in 1997 as an evening of storytelling, with each performer recounting a 10-minute autobiographical yarn, sans notes. Celebrities like Moby and Ethan Hawke participated along with everymen in the “This American Life” vein before touring versions of The Moth spun off several years ago. Hosted by New Yorker humorist Andy Borowitz, the Milwaukee edition will feature stories from Chris Farley’s brother Tom Farley, Milwaukee community organizer Claire Moore and several veteran Moth-ers from New York.