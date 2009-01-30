In an infamous, curiously “Twilight Zone”-like 1964 episode of “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour,” Barbara Barrie plays a woman called Mother Orchis who wakes up in a horrific dystopian future, where all men have died and a select handful of women must birth like queen bees to repopulate the planet. It’s revealed that the whole scenario was a dream brought on by a narcotic drug, but that doesn’t stop Barrie from going on a violent rampage to save society from the terrible future she envisioned. Milwaukee’s Mother Orchis is as psychedelic as you’d expect from a band that takes its name from that trippy tale, a quartet enamored with druggy classic rock and black metal.