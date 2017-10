Though she’s far more profane a performer than you’d expect to see on a bill tied to a Hallmark Holiday, popular Chicago comedian and “Def Comedy Jam” vet Adele Givens headlines an evening of stand-up comedy at the Riverside Theater tonight billed as The Mother’s Day Laugh-A-Thon. Givens, who has also appeared on “Comedy Central Presents” and a slew of sitcoms on the former UPN network, shares this bill tonight with stand-ups Guy Torry and Lavar Walker, as well as host Funny Man Tyler.