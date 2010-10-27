Motion City Soundtrack w/ Say Anything, Saves the Day and Valencia

Some fortunate early tours with Blink-182 led the Minneapolis emo-pop-punk band Motion City Soundtrack to collaborations with Mark Hoppus, who produced their second album, 2005’s Commit This to Memory , as well as their latest record, My Dinosaur Life , an album that suggests a heavier version of blue album/ Pinkerton -era Weezer. Motion City Soundtrack co-headlines this bill with the restless pop-punk band Say Anything, whose latest, self-titled album alternates between sentiments tongue-in-cheek and fiercely serious.