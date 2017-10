For Gallery Night last year, two dozen painters, cartoonists and live models worked together to create a sprawling, life-sized comic-book mural over the course of an evening while a photographer documented the process for an event called “Motionary Comics.” Tonight they give it another go. This time around, they'll spend six or seven hours working on a comic book based on local real-life superheroes The Watchman and Blackbird. WMSE DJ Dori Zori will provide music while they work.