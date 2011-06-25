Mötley Crüe w/ Poison and New York Dolls

Heavy-metal gods Mötley Crüe and glam-rockers Poison live hard and play harder, massacring their fingers on axes made of strings and wood and bursting their vocal chords on high-octane tracks about decadent escapades. Both bands peaked in popularity in the '80s with chart-toppers like “Stick to Your Guns” and “Talk Dirty to Me,” and the individual debauchery of members like Tommy Lee and C.C. Deville has been dialed down a bit with age, but the onstage performances are still in-your-face and relentless, filled with all the leather, tattoos and libidinous displays that longtime fans crave.