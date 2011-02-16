Motorhead w/ Cluth and Valiant Thorr

The common knock against Motorhead is that the band hasn’t changed in 30 years, but is that such a bad thing? Much as nobody wanted to hear The Ramones make an alternative-rock album, nobody wants to hear Motorhead make a contemporary alt-metal album, so on the group’s latest albums, including this year’s The World is Yours , Lemmy Kilmister and the gang stick to their tried-and-true, timeless speed metal. Are they suffering from diminishing returns? Of course. The World is Yours doesn’t contain anything nearly as unforgettable as the band’s signature song, “Ace of Spades,” but it’s encouraging to see that even as he enters his mid-’60s, Kilmister can still plug away with all the dedication of a man half his age.