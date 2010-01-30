Movits! w/ Fresh Cut Collective

Like the pundits he lampoons, Stephen Colbert often boasts of his own power, priding himself for a phenomenon he calls “The Colbert Bump,” the increased interest in a person or product after it is mentioned on his program. One of the oddest recipients of that bump has been Movits!, a Swedish hip-hop band featured on “The Colbert Report” last summer. The response was great enough that last year Comedy Central Records released the group's debut album, Äppelknyckarjazz . The group's affiliation with Comedy Central is a mixed blessing. It's given them excellent exposure, but it also suggests that their mix of old-fashioned swing and modern rap music (recited entirely in Swedish) is more of a shtick than it actually is.