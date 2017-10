Brilliant contemporary playwright Jeffrey Hatcher tells a tale about a 9-year-old child taking an etiquette class from a teacher who has never given a perfect score in more than 30 years of teaching the class. Mrs. Mannerly is a fictionalized memoir of Hatcher's own experiences in a similar class as a boy in Steubenville, Ohio. One actor plays both the adult Hatcher and his 9-year-old counterpart in In Tandem Theatre's production of this sharp, irreverent comedy.