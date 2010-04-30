MS Benefit

Art Bar hosts a diverse bill of music tonight as part of a fund-raiser for the MS Society. Performers include local rockers Take Solace and roots-pop singer-songwriter Bryan Cherry, as well as Chicago Americana troubadour Wolfgang Schaefer and MBird, the stage name for Nashville singer Megan Birdsall. On her new debut album, Over the Bones, Birdsall explores Nashville country through the lens of her background in jazz, singing sometimes sweet, sometimes pensive Americana tunes with traces of Emmylou Harris and Aimee Mann.