It may surprise many fans that Arlo Guthrie, son of folk legend Woody and the writer of the ’60s counterculture epic “Alice’s Restaurant,” is now a proud libertarian who vocally endorsed Ron Paul in 2008. Guthrie’s evolved in many directions since his 1967 hit, moving beyond the comical, talking-blues structure of that song to explore more serious shades of folk, pop and occasionally rock music. Guthrie paired with the University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra for 2007’s In Times Like These