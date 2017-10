The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra helps its audience get through the long, testing run-up to spring with a bill that is full of levity. “Modern Dance” features uplifting selections from two masters known for their kinetic compositionsGeorge Gershwin (“Rhapsody in Blue”) and Duke Ellington (“Harlem”)as well as one who isn’t always: Rachmaninoff. Though that master is best known for his romantic composition, here MSO tackles his Symphonic Dances.