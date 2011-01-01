MSO Pops—A Fabulous ’50s Celebration

×
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops and conductor Marvin Hamlisch have compiled a program of popular hits of the 1950s, some of which they’ll perform with the retro rock group Sha-Na-Na. Expect a “Happy Days” reference or two.
Tonight @ The Marcus Center, 8 p.m.
