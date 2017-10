Conductor Jakub Hrusa and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pay tribute to former music director Lukas Foss, who passed away early this month, with its latest program tonight. They’ll be performing Foss’ “Ode for Orchestra” tonight as part of a concert that also features romantic pieces from Czech composers Dvorak (“Cello Concerto in B Minor”) and Martinu (“Symphony No. B, ‘Fantaisies Symphoniques,’ H. 343).