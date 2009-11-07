MSTRKRFT w/ La Dolce Vita, Members Only AV and David Boggio

The vowel-averse Canadian duo MSTRKRFT pairs former Death From Above 1979 utility player Jesse F. Keeler with Alex Puodziukas, the producer of that group’s beloved only album, 2004’s You’re A Woman, I’m a Machine . Though they tout a similar, hard electro-funk vibe, the duo hasn’t been able to recreate the critical heights of Death From Abovein fact, with this year’s guest-laden Fist of God, they ignited a sharp backlash from critics who dismissed them as robotic, insincere and out of touch. MSTRKRFT has had far better luck working with the material of their peers, though. They’ve become remixers to the stars, retooling recent songs from Metric, Bloc Party, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Justice.