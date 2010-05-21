Mucca Pazza w/ John the Savage and DJ Marcus Garvey

From their political beginnings as the 80-piece group the All-American Anti-War Marching Band, Mucca Pazza has evolved into the biggest party act in the Midwest, playing sets that unfold as full-fledged halftime shows. The ensemble, now pruned to a still impressive 30-or-so members, dresses in marching-band uniforms, complete with cheerleaders, and has earned gigs on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” and at Lollapalooza, as well as a memorable role in Andrew Bird’s “Fitz and the Dizzyspells” video, where the group marches into Chicago’s iconic venue The Hideout, their early stomping ground. Tonight’s bill smartly pairs the group with John the Savage, who create their own drunken, circus sound using far fewer members.