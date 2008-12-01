Like pretty much every alt-metal band with an affinity for make-up, Mudvayne doesn’t get too much love from the critical establishment. They’ve never cracked the “50” threshold on Metacritic, and most recently Rolling Stone cut into their newest album, The New Game, chastising the group for “churning out poor-me songs that build from a whine to a godforsaken yowl.” But Mudvayne is a sharper, hookier metal band than critics credit them for, and if nothing else, they know how to treat their loyal followers, even letting fans pick the tracklist for 2007’s odds-and-sods collection, By the People, For the People. Like Sarah Palin, Mudvayne has a little news flash for all those reporters and commentators: They’re not seeking your good opinion; they’re serving the people of this great country. They play the Rave tonight at 8 p.m.