Mumford & Sons w/ Cadillac Sky and King Charles

London’s polished, photogenic answer to America’s more organic roots revival bands, the hard-strumming quartet Mumford & Sons has launched its inaugural stateside tour behind the American release of its debut album, Sigh No More . That record super-sized the intimate, rootsy ramblings of bands like Fleet Foxes and the Avett Brothers to arena-filling proportions, even earning Mumford & Sons comparisons to large-scale bands like Kings of Leon (a group that, to say the least, rarely gets mentioned when describing the modern folk revival). Producer Markus Dravs recorded the album, imbuing it with the same restless drama and emotional crescendos he captured on the last two Arcade Fire albums.