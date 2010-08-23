Mumiy Troll w/ Run Run Run

Mumiy Troll is one of Russia’s biggest, most established rock bands, which is no small feat considering that when the band began, rock music was still taboo in the Soviet Union. When Russian MTV went live in 1998, Mumiy Troll’s video for “Vladividstok 2000” was the first one aired. The band, which has earned comparisons to U2 and Public Image Ltd., has been looking to expand their audience beyond Europe in recent years. Their latest album, Comrade Ambassador , was their first widely available in America, while their latest EP, Paradise Ahead , is their first sung entirely in English.