Ancient Egypt wasn't the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. The touring exhibition "Mummies of the World" is the largest mummy exhibit ever, showcasing over 150 mummified people and animals from all over the globe, some of which are over 6,000 years old. Since it premiered in December, the exhibit, which runs through May 30, has already broken attendance records for the Milwaukee Public Museum. Milwaukee is only the second city to host the exhibition, which debuted last year at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.