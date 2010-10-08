Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes

Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka Dr. H. H. Holmes, the Chicago man who confessed to the murder of some 27 people in the late 1890s and if often cited as America’s first serial killer. Written by Aaron Kopec, the play stars Nate Press as Mudgett, who tortured his victims in a block-long, three-story building that neighbors later called “the Murder Castle.”