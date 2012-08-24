Murder By Death w/ Ha Ha Tonka and Trapper Schoepp and the Shades

An Indiana indie-rock quintet that has grown gradually more entranced by gothic country music with each release, Murder By Death funded their latest album, <i>Bitter Drink, Bitter Moon</i> (due Sept. 25), with the help of more than 2,500 fans, who raised nearly $200,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to press vinyl editions of the record. The album kicks off with one of the band's most atmospheric openers yet, the somber “My Hill,” on which vocalist Adam Turla channels Johnny Cash at his most infirm. In 2008, the band began an ongoing series of split 7-inch albums on which they cover a song by one of their favorite artists, and vice versa. So far they have covered and been covered by William Elliott Whitmore, O'Death, Amanda Palmer, Sam Lowry, and The Builders and The Butchers. They'll share this bill with fellow Bloodshot Records country-rockers Ha Ha Tonka and Milwaukee's Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, who just inked a deal with the Los Angeles label SideOneDummy.