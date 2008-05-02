Bloomington, Ind.’s Murder By Death has harnessed several disparate muses to create a sweeping, cinematic sound on its fourth full-length, Red of Tooth and Claw. The album finds the four-piece band settling on a more restrained delivery than its previous efforts, with the cacophonic drums and violent bursts of electric cello taking a backseat to more standard, clean instrumentation. The album also finds frontman Adam Turla’s vocals presiding in a more subdued manner over the swirling, raucous backdrop than Murder By Death manufactures at its wildest and best, but smart money is on the band kicking up some serious racket live when they play the Marquette University Union Sports Annex at 8 p.m. tonight.