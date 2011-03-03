Written by a pair of writers who started out in television, Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick''s stage comedy Murder at the Howard Johnson's has the look and feel of a late-'70s sitcom, though the subject matter is a good deal darker than anything you'd see in a Norman Lear show. The story follows three people who take turns plotting to kill each other and/or commit suicide over the course of aseries of rendezvous at a dreary chain hotel. Directed by company co-founder Jane Flieller, In Tandem Theatre's production does an exceedingly good job of planting the comedy firmly in the context of the late '70s, right down the bad facial hair.
Murder at the Howard Johnson's
Tonight @ Tenth Street Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
