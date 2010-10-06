Muse w/ Passion Pit

Who would have guessed that one of today’s biggest alt-rock bands would be unabashed prog-rock fans, proud disciples of Queen and Rush? On their latest album, 2009’s The Resistance , the British trio Muse builds on the arena-filling ambitions of their hit 2006 album Black Holes and Revelations , adding bigger, proggier sounds and more classical, symphonic passages to the band’s radio-friendly epics. The album, in true prog tradition, tells a detailed story involving a New World Order and an alien invasion. Openers Passion Pit, a synth-rock group with an ear for spastic hooks, will be playing their third Milwaukee show in just seven months, following a spring concert at the Riverside Theater and a crowded performance at Summerfest.