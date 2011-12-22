Music Under Glass: U2Zoo

The familiar songbook of U2, as performed by the Midwest tribute band U2Zoo, will be juxtaposed against the beautiful background of the Floral Show Dome at the Mitchell Park Conservatory. The performance is part of the Domes' “Music Under Glass” concert series, running Thursdays until the end of March. Visitors can also check out the Domes' “Holly, Jolly Holidays” exhibit, which displays a collection of international Santa figurines and features thousands of colorful poinsettias. Admission is $6.50 for adults 18 and up, $5 for children and teens, and free for kids 5 and under.